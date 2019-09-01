Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins Belgian GP but Lewis Hamilton extends lead at the top

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ferrari registered its first Formula 1 win since October last year as Charles Leclerc held his nerve to edge past Lewis Hamilton, who finished second.

Charles Leclerc just held off Lewis Hamilton to win the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, securing the first victory of his Formula One career and ending Ferrari's long wait for a win.

Hamilton was within one second of Leclerc on the final lap, but the 21-year-old from Monaco held his nerve.

Leclerc dedicated it to the French driver Anthoine Hubert who died Saturday, following a heavy crash during an F2 race held on the same track. Drivers paid their respects on Sunday.

Moments after winning, Leclerc pointed to the sky and then to Hubert's name written on the side of his car.

Hamilton extended his championship lead because his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, finishing ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari had not won since former driver Kimi Raikkonen's victory at the U.S. GP last October.