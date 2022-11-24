LIVE Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022: Can South Korea start with bang?Uruguay has been in red-hot form this season. In 9 matches played, they have won 7 and lost only once. South Korea have a challenge on their hand. Can they come good?
Let's find out.
Uruguay XI
Rochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Vecino; Valverde; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez
South Korea XI
Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Na Sang-ho, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min.