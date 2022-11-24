Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
Live tv
search
mcd-election
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. LIVE Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022: Can South Korea start with bang?
Live now

LIVE Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022: Can South Korea start with bang?

Get live updates and score details of Uruguay vs South Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2022 18:39 IST
Uruguay vs South Korea: Live Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Uruguay vs South Korea: Live Updates

LIVE Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022: Can South Korea start with bang?

Uruguay has been in red-hot form this season. In 9 matches played, they have won 7 and lost only once. South Korea have a challenge on their hand. Can they come good? 

Let's find out.

Uruguay XI

Rochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Vecino; Valverde; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

South Korea XI
Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Na Sang-ho, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min.

Latest Sports News

Live updates :Uruguay vs South Korea

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 24, 2022 6:39 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Contrasting Strategies At Play

    Uruguay seems content with being a bit defensive. They are waiting for an opening it seems. South Korea, on the other hand, have had the possession early on and are on the attack. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News