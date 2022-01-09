Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of PSG players.

Ligue 1 2021-22 Lyon vs PSG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

What time is the Ligue 1 Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off?

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi and several other players who had the coronavirus for the trip to face Lyon. Messi will return to individual training in the coming days after testing negative for the virus on Thursday. But winger Angel Di Maria, midfielder Julian Draxler, central defender Danilo Pereira, left back Layvin Kurzawa and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma remain in isolation due to COVID-19.

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 10, at 1:15 AM IST at the Groupama Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Ligue 1 Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The Ligue 1 matches will be broadcast on French Channel TV5 Monde Asie, which is only available on DTH networks – Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

How can I stream the Ligue 1 Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain can be live-streamed on the JIO TV App.