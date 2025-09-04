'I’m not a fan': Jamie Carragher slams Alejandro Garnacho following his move to Chelsea FC Former English footballer Jamie Carragher recently came forward and slammed Chelsea's latest signing Alejandro Garnacho after he was spotted in attendance of Chelsea's recent win against Fulham in the Premier League.

London:

Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho recently completed his move from Manchester United to Chelsea. The winger moved from Manchester to London for a reported fee of Rs 4,73,67,56,000. After his move was completed, Garnacho was seen present at Stamford Bridge, watching the game between Chelsea and Fulham.

However, former England footballer Jamie Carragher took centre stage and pointed out how he did not like how Garnacho was on his phone in attendance throughout the Fulham clash.

He revealed not being a fan of Garnacho and revealed that he cannot stand it when someone does that.

“I’m not a fan of Garnacho. Do you know what I didn’t like? Did you see the game yesterday, when they cut to the crowd and they were on their phones when the game is on. It’s not just him, lots of people do it. I can’t stand it. A miss for that, being on his phone when the game is on,” Carragher was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

It is worth noting that Garnacho had to force his move out of Manchester United after he was not regularly featured in the playing XI for the side. Reported attitude problems were a major reason for his exit from the club.

Chelsea set to face Crystal Palace next

Speaking of Chelsea, the club are all set to take on Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture. Currently in the international break, the two sides will lock horns on September 14 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Currently, Chelsea holds second place in the Premier League standings. With two wins and one loss in three matches, the side will be hoping to maintain their form ahead of their clash and after the ongoing international break.