Euro 2020 SCO vs CZE Live Streaming: Scotland will be aiming to make the most out of the home advantage in their Group D campaign when they take on Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday afternoon. England and Croatia are huge favourites to grab the top two spots for knockout qualification but third spot could yet be enough to advance to the round of 16, and Steve Clarke's side will be eyeing a huge three points here. Find details of Euro 2020 SCO vs CZE live streaming details below:

Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic Live Streaming: How to Watch SCO vs CZE Live Online

When is the Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match?

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match?

The Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match will take place on Monday, June 14.

The Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Where is the Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match?

The Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match will be played at the Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match?

The Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match?

The Euro 2020 Scotland vs Czech Republic match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.