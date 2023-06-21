Cristiano Ronaldo scores late winner in his record 200th appearance for Portugal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cristiano Ronaldo vs Iceland on June 20, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo created history as he became the first male footballer to make 200 international appearances on Tuesday, June 20. The Portuguese skipper achieved this historic feat during his team's UEFA Euro Qualifiers match against Iceland at Laugardalsvollur. Ronaldo celebrated this milestone by scoring a late winner in Portugal's 1-0 win.

The legendary footballer was also felicitated with a Guinness World Record medal prior to the game. Ronaldo started in the no.9 position and scored the only goal of the match in the 89th minute to maintain Portugal's 100 percent winning run in the Euro Qualifiers. Al Nassr forward celebrated the goal with his iconic signature 'siuu' celebration in the historic match.

Ronaldo has won the Portuguese Player of the Year award for record five teams. He has scored 123 goals, the most by any player in international football, and has also provided 43 assists. After the game, Ronaldo shared an Instagram post saying he has played all 200 games with the same commitment and dedication as he first played against Kazakhstan on 20 August 2003.

“200 games with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey," Ronaldo wrote in his Instagram post. "I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream, and giving my all for the team and for our country. Por amor a Portugal."

Ronaldo, 38, has been in sensational form in front of the goal lately. He has scored five goals in Portugal's four Euro Championship Qualifiers 2024 matches as his team remains at the top of Group J with four wins in four matches. The former Real Madrid legend scored two goals each against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the first two Qualifiers.

At the club level, Ronaldo also enjoyed a great debut season with Al Nassr in Saudi Profession League with 14 goals in 16 appearances.

