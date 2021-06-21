Copa America 2021: Chile admit to violating COVID protocol

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Chilean federation did not give the number or names of players involved, but said they will be fined.

Players from Chile's squad at Copa America violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols after a "barber” visited the players' hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba.

The Chilean football federation issued a statement Sunday saying it “recognises the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating at Copa America, with the unauthorized entry of a barber who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have made contact with the players."

“We regret what brought us to this situation and we inform that all members of the squad tested negative for the virus on Saturday,” the federation said.

Chile coach Martin Lasarte told a news conference his players made “a serious mistake.”

“It was an error, a temerity, but that is over now,” Lasarte said, adding all players remain eligible for Chile's next match against Uruguay. He did not say when the barber visited Chile's team hotel.

Chile and Argentina share the lead in Group A with four points after two matches. The Chileans can secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament with a win Monday against Uruguay.