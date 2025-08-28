Champions League 2025-26 Draw: When and where to watch in India? Check all 4 pots The 2025-26 season of the UEFA Champions League draw will take place on August 28 in Monaco. Ahead of that, check out the format, the pot details and when and where to watch the draw live in India.

The 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Champions League will begin in the third week of September. Ahead of that, the marquee draw will take place on August 28 in Monaco. Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are part of Pat 1, along with the most successful UCL holders Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

Since the 2024-25 season, the Champions League format has been revised, with four pots now containing eight teams each. Each team will be allocated eight matches, which will be determined via automated software. Two teams from each pot will be allocated against a team. For instance, Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain will be allotted two teams from Pot 1, Pot 2, Pot 3 and Pot 4. The process will continue till all the teams are allocated eight matches.

However, as per the UEFA rules, no team can face more than two teams from the same association in the group stage. For instance, Real Madrid won’t play against three Spanish teams or Manchester City won’t play more than two English clubs in the opening round.

What are the pots for the UEFA Champions League league stage draw?

Pot 1 - Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2 - Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3 - Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiakos, Slavia Praha, Bodo/Glimt, Olympique de Marseille

Pot 4 - FC Copenhagen, AS Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle United, Pafos FC, Kairat Almaty

When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League draw in India on TV?

The Champions League draw in India will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The event will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League draw in India online?

The Champions League draw in India will be streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.