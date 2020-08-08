Bournemouth appoint Jason Tindall as new manager

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jason Tindall replaces Eddie Howe left his job as Bournemouth manager, days after the club was relegated from the Premier League to the English Championship.

Just-relegated English football club AFC Bournemouth on Saturday roped in Jason Tindall as the club's new manager.

Eddie Howe left his job as Bournemouth manager, days after the club was relegated from the Premier League to the English Championship.

"Tindall, who has served the Cherries for more than 18 years as a player and coach, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Vitality Stadium and will be attempting to lead the club back to the Premier League," a statement on the club's website said.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be the manager of such a great football club," Tindall told afcbTV.

"Given the success of the club over the last 12 years, with Eddie in charge and me by his side, I'm not going to come in and rip everything up and start again. I would be a fool to do that.

"But I'm my own person with my own ideas and I will be looking to implement them as soon as we get back on the training ground.

"I know the Championship is a very tough league but my aim is to get this club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"This is a challenge that I feel I'm ready for and one I'm looking forward to."

AFC Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said: "Jason has played a huge role in this club's success over the last decade and fully deserves to step up and become our new manager.

"While his knowledge of and passion for the club is unquestionable, he was the standout candidate for this role.

"He has huge enthusiasm for the project and great ideas to get the best out of a talented squad.

"This is the start of a new era for this football club and I'm excited about what the future holds."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage