Barcelona vs PSG Champions League Live streaming: When and where to watch clash in India? Barcelona will face defending champions PSG in their second match of the UEFA Champions League as they look to keep their unbeaten run going. This is tipped to be a gripping clash despite the teams missing some key players. Here are the live streaming details.

In a much-anticipated clash in the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are set to lock horns at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on matchday 2 of the season.

Hansi Flick's side will get to face the European champions, and they will look to keep their unbeaten record intact this season. They had begun their campaign with a 2-1 win over Newcastle with Marcus Rashford scoring a brace.

Meanwhile, the defending Champions League winners, PSG, kicked off their season with a 4-0 mauling of Atalanta.

Barcelona and PSG team News

Despite this clash being one to watch out for, both teams will be missing some key players due to injury. Barca will be without Joan García, Raphinha, Fermín López and Gavi, while 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Marquinhos, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be missing out for the Paris side.

Barcelona vs PSG broadcast details

When is the Barcelona vs PSG match?

The Barcelona vs PSG will be played on Thursday, October 2 (as per IST).

At what time does the Barcelona vs PSG match begin?

The Barcelona vs PSG match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs PSG match being played?

The Barcelona vs PSG football match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs PSG match on TV in India?

The match between Barcelona and PSG will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs PSG match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Barcelona vs PSG football match online on SonyLiv.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs PSG (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Koundé, García, Cubarsí, Martín; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Lineup vs Barcelona (4-3-3): Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruíz; Lee, Ramos, Barcola.