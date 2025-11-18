183rd-rank Bangladesh beat India for first time in 22 years in Asian Cup Qualifiers India’s dismal Asian Cup qualifying campaign continued with a 1-0 loss to Bangladesh, sealed by Sheikh Morsalin’s early goal. Already eliminated, India stayed bottom of Group C with two points, remaining winless ahead of their final match against Hong Kong.

India’s difficult campaign in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers continued with a 1-0 defeat to Bangladesh in their penultimate Group C fixture on Tuesday, adding another disappointing chapter to a campaign that had already lost competitive relevance. With both teams eliminated from contention before kick-off, the match in Dhaka carried only pride at stake, yet India were unable to halt their winless run.

Bangladesh struck early through Sheikh Morsalin, who found the net in the 11th minute amid roaring support from a packed National Stadium. His composed finish proved decisive, handing the hosts their first victory of the qualifying round.

India had a major opportunity to equalise in the 31st minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte found space at the edge of the box after goalkeeper Mitul Marma was caught out of position. However, Hamza Choudhury produced a crucial headed clearance to deny what looked like a certain goal. It was the closest India came to scoring in a match where clear-cut chances were scarce.

Tempers briefly flared later in the half, with players from both sides involved in a bout of pushing and shoving near the touchline. The referee intervened quickly, preventing the situation from escalating.

India’s campaign - so far, so bad

India’s qualification hopes had effectively ended on October 14, when they let slip a 1-0 advantage to suffer a 2-1 defeat to Singapore in Margao. Since then, the side has struggled to regain momentum, and Tuesday’s loss cemented their position at the bottom of the four-team group. With two draws and three defeats from five games, India remain without a win in this stage of the competition.

For Bangladesh, the victory lifted them to third place with five points from five matches, offering a small consolation in an otherwise challenging campaign. The result also marked India’s first match on Bangladeshi soil in 22 years, with the previous meeting in Dhaka dating back to the 2003 SAFF Gold Cup, when the hosts also emerged victorious.

Ranked 136th in the FIFA standings, India will aim to restore some pride as they conclude their qualifiers against Hong Kong on March 31, 2026. Bangladesh, currently positioned at 183rd, will view Tuesday’s win as an encouraging step amid broader rebuilding efforts.