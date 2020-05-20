Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ANTONELAROCCUZZO From playing UNO to jumping on Trampoline: Lionel Messi enjoys quality time with family

FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is spending quality time with family amid coronavirus break. The video of Messi enjoying with his wife Antonella and three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro went viral on social media. With no La Liga and Champions League football in action, Lionel Messi practised social distancing with his family to fight coronavirus pandemic

In the viral clip, the Argentine superstar is seen playing UNO with family, jumping on a trampoline in the garden at his residence in Barcelona.

Fun times in the Messi house 🏠😊 pic.twitter.com/TnMLcjcHvd — OTRO (@OTRO) May 19, 2020

After practising isolation with his family, Messi has now resumed training with his Barcelona teammates as the Spanish government has allowed group-training activities in the country. (Also Read | Looking forward to the competitions again: Lionel Messi on La Liga restart)

Recently, Messi said that his team will not be able to win the Champions League if they play like they were playing before coronavirus break. Barcelona will face Napoli in the home tie of Champions League when the tournament resumes. In the first tie at Napoli, the match ended in 1-1 draw. (Read Here)

Messi talked about Champions League restart and also gave his opinion about Barcelona's chance of winning the trophy.

"I never doubted the squad we have and I have no doubt that we can win all that remains, but not by playing in the way we were playing," Messi, who has won four Champions League titles," Messi told Sport.

Messi claimed that the break may end up benefiting Barcelona but wants players to take all the necessary precautions when the game resumes.

"This break may end up benefiting us, but we are going to see if they can start the competitions and there we will leave doubts, because we will check the level that we have or can reach when we start,"

"Going back to training is a first step but we should not trust ourselves and we must continue taking all the necessary precautions and assume that we have to start playing the games when they arrive but behind closed doors." Messi said.

