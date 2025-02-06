Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live: When and where to watch ZIM vs IRE Test match live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ZIMBABWE CRICKET X Zimbabwe will be up against Ireland for a one-off Test to mark the start of a multi-format series at home

Ireland's multi-format tour of Zimbabwe will kick off in Bulawayo on Thursday, February 6 with a one-off Test. Ireland will be playing their 10th match in the longest format of the game and having gotten their first win last year against Afghanistan, the Andy Balbirnie side didn't take much time to get their second on the board as they beat Zimbabwe rather comfortably in Belfast in July, six months ago. The two teams will be up against each other once again in a Test match but with Zimbabwe a little more accustomed to the red-ball game.

Zimbabwe recently played a couple of Test matches against Afghanistan at this very venue in Bulawayo but lost the series 0-1. However, the hosts would have learned a lot from those two Tests in entirely different conditions where one was a dull and drab draw with almost 1300 runs being scored in five days without a result while the second was much more competitive and even contest between bat and ball.

After playing a couple of Test matches last year and winning both, the visitors will be keen to continue their winning run in a bid to get more red-ball games to play.

When and where to watch ZIM vs IRE only Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The one-off Test match between Zimbabwe and Ireland will kick off on Thursday, February 6 at 1:30 PM IST every day till Monday, February 10. Unfortunately, the ZIM vs IRE series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India but the Test match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Ben Curran, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani, Nick Welch, Trevor Gwandu, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo

Ireland: Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Morgan Topping