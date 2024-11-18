Zimbabwe name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series, 3 uncapped players in 50-over team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sikandar Raza.

Zimbabwe have named their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against Pakistan starting from November 24. The Chevrons have picked three uncapped players - Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa - in the squad.

Gwandu and Musekiwa have played in the T20I format but are uncapped in the other two formats. Meanwhile, Maposa has not played an International game. Craig Ervine will be leading the ODI squad, while Sikandar Raza will captain the T20I side. Notably, senior players Sean Williams and Craig Ervine are not part of the T20I setup.

Zimbabwe’s Convener of Selectors David Mutendera expressed confidence on the squad, stating that it is well rounded. "The series against Pakistan is an important platform for Zimbabwe, and we believe the ODI squad we have selected is well-rounded. The presence of seasoned players like Craig, Sikandar and Sean provides stability, while young players like Clive Madande, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers and the uncapped trio bring energy and the potential for game-changing moments," Mutendera said.

On the omission of players like Ervine, Williams and Joylord Gumbie, Mutendera said, "We felt it was essential to maintain the same T20I squad that excelled in Kenya."

"This continuity allows the team to build on the cohesion and confidence that drove their outstanding performance. We are confident that both our ODI and T20I squads will be competitive," he added.

The series will feature six white-ball games from November 24 onwards with ODIs going first. The second and third ODIs will take place on November 26 and 28. The T20I leg of the series gets underway on December 1 with the second and third matches on December 3 and 5.

Zimbabwe's ODI squad:

Craig Ervine (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe's T20I squad:

Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava