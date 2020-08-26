'Your target is..': Yuvraj Singh poses challenge to Jasprit Bumrah post Anderson's 600-wicket milestone

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh threw Jasprit Bumrah a challenge after the latter congratulated James Anderson on reaching 600 wickets in Tests.

On Tuesday, James Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets. He dismissed Pakistan's Azhar Ali during the final day of the third Test to reach the milestone, becoming the fourth bowler to reach the 600-run mark.

Only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australia's Shane Warne (709) and India's Anil Kumble (619) remain ahead of Anderson. Kumble earlier took to Twitter to congratulate Anderson on achieving the milestone.

Later on Tuesday, India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also took to Twitter to congratulate Anderson. He wrote, "Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets."

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who shared the dressing room with Bumrah during his time with the Indian team, as well as the stint with Mumbai Indians in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, threw a challenge to him in reply.

"Your target is 400 !! Minimum," Yuvraj wrote.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut during the 2018 series against South Africa, has represented the side in 14 Tests so far, taking 68 wickets. The Indian pacer is widely regarded as one of the fiercest fast bowlers in world cricket at the moment, having taken five five-wicket hauls in the longest format so far.

