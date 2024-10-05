'You will get to know in due course of time': Suryakumar Yadav drops hint on ambitions of IPL captaincy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav dropped hints of his ambitions of captaining an IPL team in future. Surya has taken over the T20I reins from World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma after the latter's retirement from the format. However, he is not the captain in the Indian cash-rich league as he plays under Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians.

Speaking ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh, Surya opened up on his experience of captaining the Indian team and also on the prospects of leading in the IPL. "Aapne googly daal diya aapne (laughs) (You put me in a spot with a wrong 'un). Really enjoying this new role (as India captain). When I was playing under Rohit bhai’s captaincy in MI, I used to give my inputs whatever I felt at that time," SKY said as quoted by news agency PTI.

For India also feeling good. I captained against Sri Lanka previously against Australia and South Africa also. I have learnt from other captains on how to take the team forward. Aage dekhte hain. Chalte rahta hain. Baaki aapko pata toh chal hee jayega (Let's see how it goes. Rest you will know in due course of time)," Surya said in response to the IPL leadership question.

Surya confirms India's openers for first T20I

Notably, the Indian skipper has also confirmed the openers for the first T20I against Bangladesh. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson will be opening the innings for the Men in Blue in the first game in Gwalior. "Sanju will open in this series," SKY said.

The T20I skipper also gave a witty reply on whether Mayank Yadav will play in the first T20I. The series is a good chance for the youngsters. Mayank has that x-factor and others as well. I have not played in my nets thus far. But have seen his potential and the impact he can make," the skipper said.

On whether the pace sensation would make his debut on Sunday, SKY said, "We were discussing the team just now.

If you asked me 10 minutes later I would have told you whether he would play or not. But surely he has that extra pace. Need to manage him properly. There is a lot of cricket going on on both International and domestic circuits. He is a good addition to the Indian team."