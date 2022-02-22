Tuesday, February 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Seven dead, 10 injured in explosion in factory where firecrackers were being made in Himachal Pradesh's Una district: Official
  • Govt blocks Apps, website and social media accounts linked to banned organization Sikhs For Justice
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. You have elevated your level of cricket every year: Yuvraj to Virat Kohli

You have elevated your level of cricket every year: Yuvraj to Virat Kohli

In the letter, Yuvraj commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 22, 2022 12:50 IST
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote a heartfelt letter to star-batter Virat Kohli.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote a heartfelt letter to star-batter Virat Kohli. (File photo)

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday wrote a heartfelt letter to batter Virat Kohli and said that he has seen the southpaw grow as a cricketer and as a person.

In the letter, Yuvraj commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation.

Related Stories

"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field, and dedication to the sport inspire every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day," wrote Yuvraj in the letter.

The swashbuckling batter, who holds the record of fastest fifty in T20 Internationals, also recounted the memories spent together with Kohli, be it scoring runs for the country or sharing lighter moments off the field.

"You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You're a superstar. Here's a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud," he added.

Yuvraj, who shares a close association with sports brand PUMA alongside Kohli, also took the occasion to gift one of India's most successful captains a special edition of PUMA's golden boots.

(Reported by ANI)

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News