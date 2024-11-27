Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Yashasvi Jaiswal chases Joe Root to become No.1 Test batter in latest ICC rankings after smashing 161 in Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal aced the challenges thrown at him in his first Test in Australia against the home team in Perth. After bagging a duck in the first innings, the young left-hander smashed 161 runs in the second essay and that has helped him jump in the latest ICC rankings.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2024 14:22 IST
ICC Rankings
Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is taking big strides towards becoming the No.1 Test batsman in the world. In the latest ICC rankings in the longest format, the southpaw has jumped to second place after his exceptional 161-run knock in the second innings of the Perth Test against Australia.

At the second position with 825 rating points, Jaiswal is now 78 points behind former England skipper Joe Root who is sitting pretty on top. Notably, the latter will also be in action from November 28 in the first Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. At the same time, Jaiswal is scheduled to play three Tests in December down under with Root also in action in the Kiwi nation. This will certainly heat up the battle for a numero uno position in the rankings.

Kane Williamson, at number three, is also set to return from injury in the first Test against England. He is at 804 rating points and a contender to become the No.1 batter in Test cricket in the near future. Rishabh Pant didn't have a great Test match with the bat but he has managed to retain his sixth position even as Steve Smith has suffered big after aggregating only 17 runs including a duck in the previous Test.

He has slipped two places and is at seventh place in the rankings with 726 rating points. Opener Usman Khawaja has lost his place in the top 10 and is now at the 12th place after his twin failures in the first Test against India. The only Australian player to gain in the rankings is Travis Head who made amends in the second innings by smashing an aggressive 89 with the result becoming inconsequential. He is newest entrant in the top 10 and is at the 10th place currently with 713 ratings.

ICC Test rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating Points
1 Joe Root 903
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 825
3 Kane Williamson 804
4 Harry Brook 778
5 Daryl Mitchell 743
6 Rishabh Pant 736
7 Steve Smith 726
8 Saud Shakeel 724
9 Kamindu Mendis 716
10 Travis Head 713

 

