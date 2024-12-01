WTC Points Table Update after Brydon Carse helps England bring high-flying New Zealand down to earth

Follow us on Image Source : AP Brydon Carse celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

England brought high-flying New Zealand back down to earth, winning the first Test of the ongoing three-match series by eight wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (December 1). Brydon Carse was the hero for the tourists as the right-arm speedster claimed his career-best figures of 6/42.

His scorching spell allowed England to restrict the Kiwis to 254 runs in the second innings. Bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes also impressed in the second innings, with figures of 3/59 after going wicketless in the first innings.

Chasing 104 to win, England lost Zak Crawley in the second over of their innings with just a solitary run on the scoreboard. However, Crawley's early departure didn't deter them from galloping towards the target. They adopted their tried and tested aggressive approach and Bazballed their way home.

Ben Duckett launched an onslaught on the Kiwi bowlers and scored 27 off 18 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and a maximum. He holed out to third while trying to execute an upper cut. While Duckett looked his destructive best, the man who impressed the most was the debutant Jacob Bethell.

Bethell scored an unbeaten 50 off 37 deliveries, including eight fours and a maximum and took a liking to the Kiwi attack. Joe Root also batted well and scored 23* off 15 balls. He struck three fours and a maximum in his innings.

WTC Points Table after England humble New Zealand in Christchurch

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. India 15 9 5 1 110 61.11 2. South Africa 9 5 3 1 64 59.25 3. Australia 13 8 4 1 90 55.56 4. New Zealand 12 6 6 0 72 50.00 5. Sri Lanka 10 5 5 0 60 50.00 6. England 20 10 9 1 105 43.75 7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33 8. Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 33 27.50 9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

However, England's eight-wicket win over the Blackcaps hasn't helped their case much on the WTC points table. England are still at six and are mathematically alive in the race to the final. On the other hand, the loss at home has hurt New Zealand and dented their chances of moving into the summit clash.