WPL 2026: List of all prize winners and money they earned RCB chased down 203 to beat Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final at Vadodara, lifting their second title in three seasons. Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll starred with a match-winning 165-run stand as DC suffered a fourth straight final defeat.

Vadodara:

The WPL 2026 final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara turned into a celebration of fearless batting, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru producing a memorable run chase to defeat Delhi Capitals and secure their second title in three seasons. What began with a strong statement from Delhi eventually ended in a breathtaking display from Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll, whose dominance sealed yet another painful final loss for DC, which is their fourth in a row.

Delhi set the tone early after Lizelle Lee’s brisk start, and once she departed, Jemimah Rodrigues ensured the innings didn’t lose steam. The captain played a composed yet aggressive knock of 57 off 37 balls, laying the foundation for the batters to follow. Laura Wolvaardt and Chinelle Henry then took charge, adding 55 runs together and pushing the scoring rate higher. Wolvaardt struck 44 from 25 deliveries, while Henry’s unbeaten 35 off just 15 balls gave Delhi a powerful finish, lifting them to an imposing total of 203.

At the halfway stage, the score looked more than competitive but Bengaluru’s response rewrote the script entirely. Grace Harris fell early, and for a brief phase in the powerplay, RCB appeared to be searching for rhythm. That changed once Mandhana and Voll settled in. What followed was a relentless assault that dismantled Delhi’s bowling plans. The pair controlled the middle overs with authority, finding boundaries at will and refusing to let pressure build. They stitched a phenomenal 165-run partnership that pushed Delhi out of the contest.

Voll eventually departed after a commanding 79, but Mandhana carried the momentum forward, compiling a fluent 87. Delhi found some late resistance through Chinelle Henry, while Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav wrapped things up after Richa Ghosh’s brief stay ended. As the winning runs were struck, RCB players flooded the field in celebration. For Delhi Capitals, it was another final that slipped away, leaving heartbreak once again on the biggest stage.

WPL 2026 prize money