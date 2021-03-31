Won't come as surprise if selectors see Rishabh Pant as front-runner for India captaincy in future: Azharuddin

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada and Prithvi Shaw

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels Rishabh Pant could be also handed captaincy of the national team in coming years. Pant, on Tuesday, was named Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will lead the Delhi outfit in place of injured Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals to the final of the IPL 2020 season, dislocated his left shoulder during the recently-concluded ODI series between India and England.

"Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won’t come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner fr Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come," wrote Azharuddin on Twitter.

After his appointment as the captain of the Delhi Capitals, Pant had said he feel humbled to lead the side and the wicketkeeper-batsman is keen to give his best in the upcoming IPL season.

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled," said Pant.

"I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina also congratulated Pant, adding that he will be a 'talismanic' leader and will don the skipper's cap with pride. Pant has been in great form lately. He played a key role in helping India win the Test series in Australia and at home against England.

"Heartiest congratulations to @RishabhPant17 on being named the captain of @DelhiCapitals for this season. I am sure he will be a talismanic leader and will be donning this new cap with pride," Raina tweeted.