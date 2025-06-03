Will Phil Salt play IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings? All you need to know Phil Salt's availability for the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings was under a threat. However, the England international returned to India on Tuesday morning and is on course to play the blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad :

England batter Phil Salt was absent from Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s training session on June 2, which created immense buzz on social media. Several reports raised doubts over his availability for the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but RCB management chose to remain shut on the matter. As things stand, Salt is very much in contention, and he is expected to play the blockbuster final.

Salt had to leave India for the birth of his child, and there was uncertainty about his return on time. The England international was given time by the RCB management, but they were also prepared in case Salt misses out. After Jacob Bethell had to leave for international duty, RCB named Tim Seifert as his replacement. The idea was to play him if Salt misses out.

However, the keeper-batter has returned to India in the morning of the matchday to play the final in Ahmedabad. Ahead of that, it needs to be seen if the cricketer is jetlagged. Nevertheless, the management will be giving him time to adjust and may well play him as an Impact sub.

Salt has been an invaluable asset to the team, scoring 387 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 175.90. Alongside Virat Kohli, he has been incredible at the top of the order and played a vital role in helping the team beat Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. He made an unbeaten 56 runs off 27 balls as RCB won the match by eight wickets. 3

He will play a massive role for the team in the final as well. The England international missed it in 2024, owing to international commitment and will be gunning to do it this year. In case RCB win the trophy, he will be in an elite list of players who have won back-to-back titles for two different franchises.