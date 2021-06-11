WI vs SA | Nkrumah Bonner suffers blow to his head, ruled out of first Test

Image Source : TWITTER/WINDIESCRICKET Nkrumah Bonner

West Indies No. 3 batsman Nkrumah Bonner suffered concussion after a sharp bouncer from South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje hit his helmet leading to Keiran Powell taking field as like-for-like replacement on the first day of the first Test.

Bonner, who top-edged the first ball he faced off Nortje as he attempted a hook but deflected the ball onto his helmet, continued batting on Thursday despite getting hit before he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 10.

The 32-year-old right-handed batsman did not appear on the field when the South Africans batted.

"Nkrumah Bonner is currently concussed after receiving a blow to his helmet in the 1st innings -- Kieran Powell replaces him in the field #WIvSA," Windies cricket confirmed on its Twitter handle.

Bonner, who has played four Test matches and scored a century and two half-centuries in his career, will play no further part in the ongoing Test which is a big blow for the host side after it was bowled out for 97 in first innings.

Former West Indies captain Richie Richardson is the match referee for the ongoing Test match.