WI vs IND, 1st T20I: West Indies name 16-member squad for series against Rohit Sharma-led team India

Squad Alert| After the conclusion of the 3-match ODI series between India and the West Indies, it is time for the T20I series to start. Looking at the prowess of the Caribbean side, it is expected that the T20Is will pan out as an even contest, contrary to what the ODI series was. Shikhar Dhawan and co. became the first Indian team to clean sweep West Indies by a margin of 3-0 in their backyard.

The T20I series will start on July 29, 2022, and a total of 5 matches are scheduled to be played between both sides. The West Indies team who are two-time World T20I champions have loads of issues to address and they will look to fix them when they take on India in the 5 match series. The West Indies team management has now announced 16 member squad that will lock horns against team India. Nichols Pooran remains the captain of the Caribbean side and Delhi Capitals talisman Rovman Powell has been named the vice-captain. Power hitter Shimron Hetmyer makes his comeback after 8 months. What raised many eyebrows is the omission of star players such as Sheldon Cottrell and others from the West Indian side.

The Caribbean side suffered a humiliating loss against India in the ODI series and they will look to end this bad run when they turn up for the first T20I. With the return of star players such as Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, the Indian team looks very solid and it seems like they will be giving a tough time to the hosts.

Unlike the ODI series, the T20I games will be contested across various stadiums with the first three games being played at Warner Park and Basseterre, St. Kitts. The last two T20Is will be played in Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Series Schedule

July 29, 2022: 1st T20I at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 1, 2022: 2nd T20I at Warner Park, St Kitts

August 2, 2022: 3rd T20I at Warner Park

August 6, 2022: 4th T20I at Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

August 7, 2022: 5th T20I at Broward County Stadium

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Team India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

