WI vs BAN: Rain plays spoilsport, washes out 1st T20I between West Indies & Bangladesh

Rain played spoilsport during West Indies vs Bangladesh first T20I on 2nd July. The match was scheduled at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

It showered at the venue and due to a wet outfield, the play was delayed by 100 minutes and was reduced to 16 overs per side.

West Indies had won the toss and had opted to bowl first. The game was halted yet again in the eighth over and the match was reduced to 14 overs each. Bangladesh got only 13 overs when it poured again and interrupted the match again. But that was enough for officials to call a washout with the ground flooded in sunlight.

The downpour a day before the match and two rain interruptions during the game led to an unfinished game.

Bangladesh was 105/8. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 29 runs, and every West Indies bowler got a wicket with Romario Shepherd's 3-21.

West Indies would have wanted to end the game in style after looking at the target for the chase. On the other hand, Team Bangladesh might have been happy that the game is not tilted on their opponent's side and they can bounce back in the second match.

The match was the first cricket international at Windsor Park since it was rebuilt after being severely damaged in 2017 by a hurricane.

The second game will be played at the same venue on Sunday. The third and last Twenty20 is scheduled for Thursday in Providence, Guyana.

Full Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul

Bangladesh Squad: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Anamul Haque

(Inputs from PTI)