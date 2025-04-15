Why was KKR offered 5 runs despite boundary against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025? Xavier Bartlett's mistake helped Kolkata Knight Riders earn five runs in the ongoing IPL 2025. However, the defending champions suffered a 16-run loss to Punjab in Mullanpur.

Chandigarh:

Kolkata Knight Riders were handed five runs during their chase against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025. The incident happened in the eighth over of the game when Venkatesh Iyer played it towards the backward square leg where debutant Xavier Bartlett was stationed. Meanwhile, the Australia international collected the ball quite comfortably but while throwing it to the keeper, the ball slipped his hands and reached the boundary.

KKR were interestingly awarded five runs for it. The reason behind that remains simple as the fielder collected the ball without any hesitation but instead of throwing it to the keeper, it reached the fence.

More to Follow..