Why is Nathan Lyon not playing pink ball Ashes Test at Gabba vs England? Australia have dropped Nathan Lyon from the second Test against England at the Gabba. Michael Neser replaced him in the playing XI. England, in the meantime, had a poor start to the day, but managed to rebuild with the help of Zak Crawley and Joe Root.

Brisbane:

Nathan Lyon has been dropped from the second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. The star spinner has played a vital cog in Australia’s dominance in red-ball cricket, but lately, the side is arguably looking beyond him, as a couple of instances show. In the third Test against West Indies earlier in the year, the off-spinner was benched and now, against England, he has been dropped from a home Test for the first time since 2012.

Notably, Australia dropped Lyon for purely strategic reasons. The hosts wanted to play an extra seamer in the playing XI and for the same, Michael Neser was trusted for the role. In the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the Steve Smith-led side wanted an additional pace option, as the pink ball usually supports the seamers over spinners.

Ahead of the match, regular captain Cummins was spotted talking to Lyon, explaining the reason behind the decision. He was seen to have understood the decision and aligned with the team strategy. The 38-year-old is now expected to return to the playing XI in the third Test at Adelaide, starting December 17.

England off to a good start

England lost two quick wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to start the day, but Zak Crawley and Joe Root managed to keep the visitors in the hunt, with a partnership of 117 runs. After a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in the series opener in Perth, the visitors were put under immense pressure and particularly Crawley, who registered a pair in the first Test, but he managed to get going, scoring 76 runs.

Root also completed his half-century and will now eye to register his maiden Test century in Australia. Harry Brook, in the meantime, scored 31 runs before Ben Stokes joined Root in the second session of the day.