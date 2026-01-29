Why is Kamindu Mendis dropped from T20 World Cup 2026? Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka answers Sri Lanka’s T20I squad for the England series raised eyebrows with Kusal Perera returning and Kamindu Mendis omitted. Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara were also left out, while Pramod Madushan and Dunith Wellalage earned recalls ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka’s squad selection for their T20I series against England has sparked discussion ahead of the T20 World Cup, with questions raised about the choices made by the new selection committee led by Pramodya Wickramasinghe. Less than two weeks from the tournament, certain inclusions and exclusions have drawn attention, particularly the return of Kusal Perera and the omission of Kamindu Mendis.

Perera, who was dropped for the recent Pakistan series, replaced Mendis, a batting allrounder capable of spin bowling with either hand and known for his fielding. The move is contentious given Perera’s current struggles with form.

“He has been in the T20 side [in] the recent past, even though he was left out of the squad to face Pakistan. We know that experienced players are very valuable in a World Cup. If you take strike rates, Kusal Janith can be used anywhere in the top six, so he will be a very valuable player,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said.

“That's a question you should ask the selectors. As a captain, I don't take decisions alone. We take decisions as a group. Kamindu, to be honest, is a very valuable player. That decision is something many people took together,” Shanaka said on Kamindu’s absence.

Pathirana, Thushara dropped too

The squad also sees the exclusion of both regular T20I pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara. Pramod Madushan has been recalled as backup for Dushmantha Chameera, who is expected to play but whose workload requires careful management.

“In terms of importance, we know Dushmantha Chameera will play. That said, with the World Cup close by, his workload needs to be managed. He's not someone we need to play and see what he's doing right and wrong. But we need a backup for him, and that's why Pramod has come into the squad,” Shanaka said.

Madushan, who returned to the white-ball side in November for the Pakistan ODIs, took three wickets in the first ODI against England, his only wickets in four matches since returning. Dunith Wellalage has also been included following his performances in the England ODIs, contributing three 20-plus cameos down the order.