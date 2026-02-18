Why is Axar Patel not playing in IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 clash? Suryakumar Yadav reveals

New Delhi:

India face the Netherlands in their last league stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as they look to end the group stage on a high. Having already qualified for the Super Eight Stage, this clash is a dead rubber for them but an opportunity for a few players to get back to their best.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in their clash against the Dutch. Meanwhile, skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his team has two changes from the win over Pakistan in their last game. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav miss out as Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar come in.

Why is Axar not playing the T20 World Cup clash against Netherlands?

Skipper Suryakumar confirmed that Axar has been rested for this game as Washington makes his T20 World Cup debut. "We have two changes - Arshdeep comes in for Kuldeep, Axar is resting, and Washington comes in," Surya said at the toss.

India have opted to bat first with a belief that they will go big. "We are going to bat first. Looks like a good surface, we practised here last night, there was a little bit of dew, so hopefully we get runs on the board and try and defend it because we're going to play the game on a similar strip 2 or 3 days later, so why not put bowlers under a little bit of pressure.

"(happy with how things have gone?) Absolutely, I mean, the mood in the camp is amazing. Boys are turning up really nicely, and the brand of cricket which I want them to play, I think they're responding it really well. (new performer in every game) Every game, there's someone or the other raising their hand, taking the fight out, so it's good to see. Hopefully a new Man of the Match tonight and then we go into the Super 8," SKY added.