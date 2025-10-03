Why couldn't Abhishek Sharma attend his sister Komal Sharma's wedding? Explained Abhishek Sharma was not part of his sister Komal Sharma's wedding on October 3 in Amritsar. The star cricketer was at the pre-wedding ceremony a few days ago and was seen dancing to the tunes of Bhangra. Check why he did not attend the wedding.

India star cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal Sharma tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in a celebratory ceremony on October 3 in Amritsar. The grand ceremony was filled with joy and rituals as they two got married to begin their new chapter.

Abhishek was not among the ones to have attended the marriage with his sister, admitting that she missed him despite the day being such a big day for her. "It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother,” she said, visibly emotional about Abhishek’s absence," she told the media on her wedding day.

Why couldn't Abhishek attend the wedding?

Abhishek did not attend the wedding as he was on national duty playing in the one-dayer for India A against Australia A on Friday. The Asia Cup Player of the Tournament was dismissed for a golden duck during the clash at the Green Park, Kanpur, as India A were bowled out for 246. Meanwhile, Australia won the match by nine wickets with the DLS target revised to 160 in 25 overs.

Abhishek was part of the pre-wedding ceremony a couple of days ago and was seen dancing to the tunes of Bhangra during the ceremony. In a video that went viral on social media, the cricketer was seen showing his dance moves alongside singer Ranjit Bawa. Meanwhile, Abhishek's mentor, Yuvraj Singh, was also in attendance at the ceremony.

Abhishek was in some fiery form during the Asia Cup as he provided India with rollicking starts with the bat. He smashed three back-to-back half-centuries and was on course for hundreds too, but could not have got to the three-figure mark. Abhishek slammed fifties in each of India's clashes in the Super Four stage, having hit 74 against Pakistan, 75 against Bangladesh and 61 against Sri Lanka. For his 314 runs, he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.