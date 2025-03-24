What is the role of fourth umpire in IPL after BCCI expands their duty? Explained The fourth umpire is set to have an expanded role and duties in the Indian Premier League matches after the captains' meet. The fourth umpire shall monitor players leaving the field during the innings, including the bowlers who leave after bowling their overs. Check the expanded roles here.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expanded the role of the fourth umpire in the Indian Premier League matches after the recent captains' meeting.

The fourth umpire generally operates from outside the boundary line on match days. He is authorized to check the size of the bats randomly on match days and as well as during the match practice. The umpire will also monitor bowlers who leave the field after completing their four overs and those who are 'habitual offenders' and leave the field.

"The 4th Umpire is an important member of the team, the voice of the PCT at the boundary. Players are requested not to approach the 4th Umpire for any grievance against a decision. The 4th Umpire is empowered to check bats at any time on matchdays & practice days. They will be monitoring those bowlers who have left the field after finishing their bowling quota & those players who are habitual offenders of leaving the field to take rest," a BCCI note, on the minutes of the Captains' Meet, said.

Notably, the fourth umpire's role also expands to the ball selection thing. He shall act as an emergency third umpire and take the box having at least six new balls to the dressing room, where he will supervise in the selection of the new ball. His role also included checking the access to the pitch area.

He should ensure that apart from the authorised staff, the IPL match officials, players, team coaches and authorised television staff, no one should enter the pitch ahead of the start of the play or during intervals.

The Indian Premier League 2025 is underway with three gripping matches seen so far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their campaign with a thumping seven-wicket win after chasing down 175. The second match saw a batting carnage between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, in which SRH put up 286/6 and managed to win by only 44 as the Royals scored 242 in reply too.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians faced each other in the third contest, in which the Super Kings got one better over their rivals in a low-scoring close game. Rachin's 65 guided CSK chase down 156 in the last over in a four-wicket win.