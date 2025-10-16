What is Test Twenty? Cricket's new format explained before maiden edition in 2026 Test Twenty, a new cricket format blending Test depth with T20 excitement, launches in January 2026. Featuring 20-over innings per side across two innings, it introduces AI-based talent scouting and has backing from legends like AB de Villiers and Clive Lloyd.

New Delhi:

Cricket is set to welcome a radical new format with the launch of Test Twenty, a hybrid style of the game designed to bridge the gap between the long-form drama of Test cricket and the fast-paced excitement of T20s. Officially unveiled on October 16, Test Twenty is the brainchild of Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of The One One Six Network, and is poised to become the fourth international format, alongside Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

At its core, Test Twenty is a strategic fusion, combining the depth, patience, and narrative arc of Test matches with the energy and brevity of T20 cricket. Each match will consist of two innings of 20 overs per team, played over a total of 80 overs in a day. The format will still allow for the classic results of win, loss, tie, or draw, preserving the integrity of multi-innings cricket while making it more digestible and broadcast-friendly for modern audiences.

What truly sets Test Twenty apart, however, is its integration of advanced technology. The format introduces an AI Discovery Engine, a tech-driven platform that uses video analysis, motion sensors, and data science to evaluate a player's skill set with complete impartiality. This innovation isn't just for show; it’s set to revolutionise how talent is discovered and nurtured. Through Tech-Transfer Partnerships (TTPs), this platform will be shared with cricket boards, academies, and associations around the world, helping democratize access to elite-level evaluation tools.

Backing of the greats

The concept has already won backing from some of the sport’s legends. AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh form the advisory board and have praised the format for staying true to cricket’s roots while offering something fresh for the next generation.

“Test Twenty is innovation with intent, it honours the traditions of the game while embracing the possibilities of the future. It gives young players a new dream to chase and fans a new story to follow,” AB de Villiers said.

West Indies legend Sir Clive Lloyd remarked, “Having lived through every era of cricket, I can say this, the game has always adapted, but never this thoughtfully. Test Twenty brings back the art and rhythm of the sport, yet keeps it alive with modern energy.”

The inaugural Test Twenty season will kick off in January 2026, featuring six global franchises, three from India and three representing Dubai, London, and the United States. Each team will consist of 16 players, with an equal mix of Indian and international talent, setting the stage for a format that could redefine cricket’s future.