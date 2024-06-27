What happens if IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal is washed out in Guyana? Is there reserve day?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Providence Stadium in Guyana.

India and England are set to face each other in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. But as much as the two teams will keep their eyes on each other, the focus will also be on the Guyana skies as they have been showering rain in recent days.

It rained in Guyana in the morning one day ahead of the IND vs ENG clash but it was dry by the daytime. The rain came down in the evening too before being dry at night. Notably, on the match day, there was a brief shower a couple of hours before the clash. The toss was delayed after the rain came for a brief time again before the toss.

Who benefits if rain washes out IND vs ENG clash? Is there a reserve day?

The International Cricket Council had confirmed the playing conditions for the knockouts before the semifinals. There is a reserve day for the first semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa but there was none for the India vs England game.

The reason behind not having a reserve day for the second semifinal is that the winning team will have to play on the reserve day and then travel and play the final on consecutive days, with not much time for turnaround.

There is an added time of 250 minutes given to this game. That means that the overs will not start to get cut for 250 minutes after the scheduled start at 8:00 PM IST. Thereafter, the overs will start getting chopped.

Unlike the group stage and the Super 8, the minimum number of overs required to constitute a game in the semifinals is 10 per per-side. The latest the match can start is 1:50 AM IST, which is five hours and fifty minutes from the start.

But if no game is possible even after this time, the match will be abandoned. In this case, the Indians will be the biggest beneficiaries as they topped the Group 1 in Super 8 stage, while England were second in Group 2. If no game is possible due to the weather, India will qualify for the final and will meet South Africa on June 29.