'What does he have to do with our cricket?' - India head coach takes a dig at Ponting for comment on Kohli

The first batch of India's Test squad departed for Australia on Sunday (November 10) and the second batch, reportedly sans Rohit Sharma, will fly out of India today in the afternoon. Ahead of the departure, head coach Gautam Gambhir attended the press conference today and addressed many questions related to the team and the issues persisting. One of the questions asked was about Ricky Ponting's statement on Virat Kohli's poor form in Test cricket and the 43-year-old responded in style taking a dig at the former Australia skipper.

The Indian head coach brushed aside the concerns over Kohli's form and also made it clear that he doesn't case what the experts think about certain players or the team. Moreover, he also went on to say that Ponting should think about Australian cricket and not Indian. "What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should think about Australian cricket. I have no concern about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Gambhir said.

What did Ponting say about Virat Kohli?

For the unversed, while speaking to ICC, Ricky Ponting recently highlighted Kohli's poor form in the longest format of the game stating that he has scored only two or three centuries in last five years. He also went on to add that any other player would've been dropped by now from the team.

"I saw a stat the other day about Virat; it said he's only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn't seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that's a concern. There wouldn't be anyone else probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman that's only scored two Test match hundreds in five years," Ponting told ICC. At the same time, the former Australia captain also backed Kohli to revive his form down under this time.

"He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves playing against Australia. And his record (in Australia) is very good. If there's a time for him to turn it around, it'd be this series. So, I wouldn't be surprised to see Virat make runs in the first game," Ponting further added.

The first Test of the five-match Test series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22. However, the battle off the field has well and truly begun.