West Indies vs India, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh emphasizes keeping things simple

India is continuing their dress rehearsals for the T20I World Cup that is to be played in Australia later this year. India has been on a spree and has played against South Africa, Ireland, and England. The Indian team which is currently stationed in the Caribbean islands is playing a 5-match T20I series against West Indies. On Friday India registered a thumping victory over the hosts and it looks like they will emerge victorious in the T20I series in the same way as they did in the ODI series. Things under Rohit Sharma's leadership look pretty clear for team India as they are inching closer to finalizing a core group that will help them perform to the best of their capabilities in the multi-nation event.

Loads of youngsters have been given chances but it is Arshdeep Singh who has impressed everybody with his talent of handling the ball and pulling the game in favor of his team when the situation arises. Arshdeep Singh who featured in the first T20I against England at Southampton earlier this month picked up two wickets on his return to the national side. The Punjab Kings bowlers are going from strength to strength and were quick enough to stamp his authority over the dominant West Indies side who also happen to be 2 times World Champions.

"It was a good experience. I am happy with my performance. The team won, so the happiness doubled. Due to a break, I am playing after a long time. So, I want to work with Paras (Mhambrey) sir and improve in my areas. I guess, keeping things simple and using the wicket a lot and using the slower one and at the last just trying to nail my yorkers, I think that worked for me. I was pretty aware of my roles and responsibilities. Both the team management and the captain briefed me about my role as a bowler when I have to come to bowl and all" That gave me a lot of clarity and confidence and I could plan accordingly. The way Bhuvi Bhai bowls, he keeps the pressure at one end and that helps me to get wicket", said Arshdeep who is playing his second game for India.

The West Indies were eventually restricted to 122 for 8 to slump to yet another loss as the visitors won the match by 68 runs.

