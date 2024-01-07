Welcome back! Twitterati delighted as Sanju Samson returns to India's T20 side for Afghanistan series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson returned to the Indian T20I side after more than four months

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Afghanistan which marked the return for the senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after 14 months. Both Kohli and Rohit hadn't played for India in T20Is since the last T20 World Cup in Australia. However, not just both of them, even the likes of Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson returned to the T20 squad.

Samson, who smashed his maiden century in international cricket for India after playing his 40th match in the third ODI against South Africa, last played a T20I for India in Ireland and will be aiming to make a huge mark in these three T20Is given a place in the T20 World Cup squad is on offer. Samson after finally commanding a place in the side with a much-awaited century had all the fans happy with the selectors' call to bring him back.

Samson is the second wicketkeeper in the squad alongside Jitesh Sharma with Ishan Kishan not finding a place. It seems like KL Rahul might be a little too far from a comeback in T20Is. Since all three of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad weren't available, the comeback for all three of Rohit, Kohli and Samson was on the cards and it will be interesting to see how many of these actually will make the cut for the T20 World Cup. Another comeback man was Dube since Pandya is not there as the only other seam-bowling all-round option in the squad.

India squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar