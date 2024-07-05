WATCH | Mohammed Siraj receives hero's welcome from massive crowd in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : RCB/X Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj in Hyderabad on July 5, 2024

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Hyderabad on Friday, July 5. The star fast bowler arrived in Hyderabad for the first time since the Indian cricket team's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 last month and fans gave him a hero's welcome.

Fans turned out in numbers to welcome Siraj, the only cricketer linked with Hyderabad Cricket Association to feature in India's World Cup-winning squad. Siraj failed to maintain in place in the playing XI for the Super 8 and knockout games but contributed to India's success with two fielding medals and a wicket in three innings.

