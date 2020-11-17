Australia vs India: Watch KL Rahul in full swing facing pink ball in training

Image Source : TWITTER KL Rahul reverse sweep Kuldeep Yadav during a training session in Sydney on Tuesday.

KL Rahul is back in the Test setup after a while, owing to a strong show during the recently-concluded IPL 2020 in the UAE.

The wicket-keeper-batsman has been also promoted as the vice-captain of the team in the white-ball format after showcasing his leadership ability with Kings XI Punjab. BCCI took the decision after Rohit Sharma injured himself during the cash-rich league.

However, doubt over his Test batting abilities remain, especially when India will face the Australian pace battery at their own den.

While the team will play six limited over games first — three ODIs and as many T20Is respectively — it is the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy that has been the focal point of the tour as India aim to retain the title after 2-1 triumph in 2018.

This has prompted Indian team to train with both the red and the white ball together; with the pink ball also thrown in as the first Test at Adelaide from December 17 will be a day-night affair.

That’s why Rahul was seen slugging it out in the middle while he faced the best of Indian bowlers at the nets while facing the pink Kookabura.

Good to be back in blue 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cCo8UecBWg — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2020

The middle-order batsman was seen taking on Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav in a less-than-a-minute long video shared on his official Twitter handle.