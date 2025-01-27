WATCH: Jomel Warrican gives a send-off to Sajid Khan with his own celebration, John Cena's gesture

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Jomel Warrican didn't miss the chance to remind Sajid Khan that he has a bag of tricks as well in Multan during the second Test

West Indies proved to be too good for Pakistan in the second and final Test in Multan as another ended inside three days on Monday, January 27 as they won the series decider by 120 runs and levelled the assignment 1-1. Pakistan almost died India's death by preparing a raging turner and dug up a hole for themselves as West Indies' spin trio of Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie were handful themselves on a tough track and ended up snaring all 20 wickets between themselves to help their side win a Test match in the country after 35 years.

It was a series with Jomel Warrican's stamp all over it as the left-arm spinner took 19 wickets in two games and even scored 85 runs with the bat. Warrican even had the last laugh as he won the one-upmanship battle with Sajid Khan after the Pakistan off-spinner had teased him with the John Cena gesture 'you can't see me.'

Warrican had Sajid chopped on as Pakistan were bowled out for 133 and the left-arm spinner was quickly in the batter's face. Once he was done with that, he quickly also did the thigh-fi to rub salt into the wounds. However, there was a quick little handshake between the two to acknowledge the banter but it was quite daring of Warrican to be able to pull that off.

It was an abject surrender from Pakistan batters in both innings as they were dismissed for 154 and 133 in two innings. West Indies were 7/37 at one point after choosing to bat first on such a pitch but their tail wagged and how they were able to get a slender 9-run lead.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's positive half-century and Tevin Imlach's 35 were crucial in the West Indies scoring 244 runs in the third innings. 254 was always going to be a tough ask and Pakistan just faltered.