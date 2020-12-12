Watch: David Warner becomes 'Sultan' on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVIDWARNER31 David Warner posted a video where he superimposed his face on Salman Khan from his movie, 'Sultan'.

Explosive Australian opening batsman David Warner gained considerable promincence on social media due to his funny TikTok videos with his family during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian batsman has uploaded a number of videos of him and his family dancing to Bollywood songs, and on Saturday, he channeled his inner wrestler as he superimposed his face on Salman Khan on the latter's movie, 'Sultan'.

Salman played the role of a wrestler in the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Warner wrote, "I don’t think anyone is getting this one tonight."

Warner has also posted a few of videos of him and his family dancing to Telugu songs for fans of his Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, Warner and his family had danced to the tunes of 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' and 'Butta Bomma' from the Telegu movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Before that, he was seen grooving to the tunes of poplular Bollywood number 'Shiela Ki Jawani' alongwith his daughter.

The Australian batsman recently captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, steering the side to the knockout stage.

He played a key role in Australia's victory in the ODI series, registering scores of 69 and 83 in the first two matches of the three-ODI series. However, he faced an injury while fielding in the second ODI and was subsequently ruled out of the rest of the limited-overs series.

Warner will remain on the sidelines for the Day/Night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, which begins on December 17.