Virender Sehwag heaps praise on Rohit Sharma's leadership ability following Champions Trophy 2025 win

Former India opener Virender Sehwag recently came forward and lauded India skipper Rohit Sharma after he led team India to a Champions Trophy 2025 title win. The Men in Blue took on the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia and reached the final, where they faced New Zealand once more, emerging victorious.

For the majority of the tournament, Rohit Sharma opted to play with a four-spinner attack, dominating their opponents, no matter who they faced. Furthermore, the star batter looked to be in exceptional touch in the Champions Trophy final, scoring 76 runs against New Zealand in the crucial game.

Talking about Rohit’s captaincy, Virender Sehwag came forward and opined that many underrate Rohit Sharma’s leadership skills. "We underrate his captaincy, but after these two trophies, he became the second (Indian) captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles. The way the captain has used his bowlers, the way he has handled the team, the way he has guided the team, and whatever communication he does, he does it very clearly. That’s why Rohit Sharma is a better captain,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"Whether it’s playing Harshit Rana first ahead of Arshdeep Singh or then bringing in Varun Chakravarty in place of Harshit Rana, he has done good communication with his players, and that was important,” he added.

Interestingly, Rohit joined former India skipper MS Dhoni as the only Indian skippers to win back-to-back ICC titles, considering India won the T20 World Cup in 2024. Furthermore, Sehwag also pointed out how selfless Rohit Sharma has become as a captain. He opined that Rohit’s ability to make his teammates feel comfortable around him is one of the biggest assets in his arsenal.

"He thinks less about himself, more about his team, his teammates. He makes them comfortable. He realises that if a player has insecurity, then his performance will not come. That’s why he doesn’t let anyone feel insecure in that team. He takes everyone with him. This is the need for a better captain and leader. And Rohit Sharma is doing it very well," said Sehwag.