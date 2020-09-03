Image Source : TWITTER: @RCBTWEETS What A Shot! Virat Kohli smashes ball over the covers in RCB's net session | Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli posted a video on Instagram on Thursday from the nets session. In the video, Kohli was seen hitting the ball over the covers for a smashing shot. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is scheduled to start from September 19 in UAE.

Kohli has been spending time in the nets sessions after completing the mandatory quarantine period after reaching UAE.

"Nothing like a proper cricketing shot," Kohli captioned the video.

The RCB captain also posted a couple of photos earlier on the same day and wrote: "Proper session + proper humidity + great recovery = @royalchallengersbangalore."

Earlier, Kohli said that bio-bubble needs to be respected during Indian Premier League. Kohli said that players have to accept the phase that we are living in and understand the privilege of playing IPL.

"We are all here to play cricket...The bio-bubble needs to be respected at all times for the tournament to happen eventually. We are not here to have fun and roam around and you know say that 'I want to hang out in Dubai'," said Kohli on RCB's Youtube show 'Bold Diaries'.

"That is not the time we are living in. Accept the phase that we are going through and understand the privilege that we have, just to be a part of the IPL. Everyone should accept that and not behave in a manner which situation doesn't require them to," he said.

Kohli further talked about the IPL without the fans and said it will be unusual for him to hear the echo of the bat while hitting the ball as he hasn't experienced it in the last 10 years.

"I would not say it won't be difficult, strange. The echo of bat hitting the ball, I haven't experienced it for the last 10 years. The Ranji Trophy was the last time. But we have done this at some stage of our lives," he said referring to the domestic games which are played in near-empty venues.

"The crowd factor will definitely play a part but the instincts will kick in and it will diminish quite quickly," Kohli added.

