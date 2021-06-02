WTC Final | Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri's leaked audio during press conference leaves fans in splits

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

A particular moment between India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri left fans in splits during the duo's presser on Wednesday before the team's departure to the UK.

Unaware that the virtual press conference had already started, Kohli and Shastri were caught discussing the game plan for the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand. In the leaked audio clipping, Kohli can be heard saying, “hum inko round the wicket dalwayenge, Left handers hai inpe, Lala Siraj sabko start se hi laga denge.”

Kohli and Shastri's conversation hinted that India's bowling combination against the Kiwis would consist of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. With the much-awaited clash being less than a month away, cricket fans are looking forward to witnessing a top contest between two world-class sides.

The Indian contingent, which departs for England early on Thursday morning, will also play a big-ticket Test series against England after the WTC final. Kohli also said that lack of match practice won't bother his side as it isn't the first when India are playing in English conditions.

"In the past, we have landed in places three days prior in proper schedule and have had a hell of a series. It is all in the head. It is not the first time we are playing in England. We all know what the conditions are like. We don't have any issues with it even if we have four practice sessions heading into the game," he said.

Shastri described the WTC final as the biggest match India will play, if not the biggest ever. "See, it is the first time. When you look at that and the magnitude it will be played at, I think this is the biggest if not the biggest ever.

"It is the toughest form of the game which tests you. It has not happened over three days or three months. It has happened over two years where teams have played each other around the world and earned their stripes," he said.

"The guys have earned their stripes. This is not a team that has suddenly blossomed overnight. As Virat said, five-six years of being No. 1 and when you start being on top, playing cricket at the highest level and competing against the best, you have the ability to pull yourself out of tough situations," added Shastri.