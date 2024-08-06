Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's multiple all-time records in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's multiple all-time records in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

A full-strength Indian team has found it tough to get going in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. After two matches, the visitors are behind 0-1 having tied the opening game and then losing the second ODI by 32 runs. Kohli's form will be key for India if they are to level the series.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2024 7:15 IST
IND vs SL
Image Source : PTI AND GETTY Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli has enjoyed batting against Sri Lanka, especially in the ODI format. He has so far amassed 2632 runs in just 53 innings at an impeccable average of 61.2 with 10 centuries and 12 fifties to his name. However, in the ongoing series, Kohli is yet to stamp his authority accumulating scores of 24 and 14 in two matches.

It is very unlike the former India skipper who loves scoring against his favourite opponents. Still, Sri Lanka managed to get the better of him soon after Rohit Sharma got out in both matches and triggered a collapse in both ODIs. The third and final ODI presents one final opportunity for Kohli now to dominate Sri Lanka even as he eyes two major records of Sachin Tendulkar at the international level.

Kohli is only 78 runs away from completing 27000 runs in international cricket which is a massive feat. Only three players have breached the unthinkable mark before - Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting - all stalwarts of the game.

Most runs in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 34,357 runs

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 28,016 runs

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 27,483 runs

Related Stories
Dinesh Karthik named SA20 league ambassador alongside AB de Villiers

Dinesh Karthik named SA20 league ambassador alongside AB de Villiers

Washington Sundar named ICC Player of the Month nominee for July, two Indians nominated among women

Washington Sundar named ICC Player of the Month nominee for July, two Indians nominated among women

T20 World Cup out of Bangladesh? ICC shortlists India, UAE and Sri Lanka as back-up options

T20 World Cup out of Bangladesh? ICC shortlists India, UAE and Sri Lanka as back-up options

Virat Kohli (India) - 26,922 runs

A century in the third ODI for Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli hasn't looked out of touch at all in two matches so far. He has started well but leg-spinners have continued to trouble him with Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay pinning him in front of the stumps. Seldom does Kohli finish any ODI series without a big score and he will be itching to smash a ton in the third and final ODI scheduled to be played on August 7 (Wednesday). If he does so, then the 35-year-old will complete 14000 runs in the 50-over format.

Kohli needs 114 runs to go past the mark and become the fastest to 14000 runs in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara are the only two players to do so in 350 and 378 innings respectively and Kohli has so far played only 282 innings in the format for India.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement