Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's multiple all-time records in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli has enjoyed batting against Sri Lanka, especially in the ODI format. He has so far amassed 2632 runs in just 53 innings at an impeccable average of 61.2 with 10 centuries and 12 fifties to his name. However, in the ongoing series, Kohli is yet to stamp his authority accumulating scores of 24 and 14 in two matches.

It is very unlike the former India skipper who loves scoring against his favourite opponents. Still, Sri Lanka managed to get the better of him soon after Rohit Sharma got out in both matches and triggered a collapse in both ODIs. The third and final ODI presents one final opportunity for Kohli now to dominate Sri Lanka even as he eyes two major records of Sachin Tendulkar at the international level.

Kohli is only 78 runs away from completing 27000 runs in international cricket which is a massive feat. Only three players have breached the unthinkable mark before - Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting - all stalwarts of the game.

Most runs in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 34,357 runs

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 28,016 runs

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 27,483 runs

Virat Kohli (India) - 26,922 runs

A century in the third ODI for Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli hasn't looked out of touch at all in two matches so far. He has started well but leg-spinners have continued to trouble him with Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay pinning him in front of the stumps. Seldom does Kohli finish any ODI series without a big score and he will be itching to smash a ton in the third and final ODI scheduled to be played on August 7 (Wednesday). If he does so, then the 35-year-old will complete 14000 runs in the 50-over format.

Kohli needs 114 runs to go past the mark and become the fastest to 14000 runs in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara are the only two players to do so in 350 and 378 innings respectively and Kohli has so far played only 282 innings in the format for India.