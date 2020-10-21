IPL 2020: Don't think lot of people have belief in RCB, says Virat Kohli after big win over KKR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli (left) with RCB teammate Aaron Finch in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Heading into the Indian Premier League 2020 season, not many were willing to see Royal Challengers Bangalore as a title contender given the team's miserable past record in its 12 years history. And the team was off to not the best of starts as well in the tournament early on. But the team is now gunning for top spot in the table with strings of big wins, latest of wich came in an eight wicket-drubbing of Kolkata Knight Riders, when Virat Kohli-led side restricted them for a record 84/8 in 20 overs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the skipper admitted that not many have belief in the team but his entire team does and that's all that matters to him.

"Don't think lot of people have belief in RCB. Guys in the changeroom do and that's all that matters. Can have the best players in the world but if you don't have the belief it's no good," he said.

The skipper further revealed he was in two minds getting into the match if he wanted to give the new ball to star performer of the day Mohammed Siraj (3/8) and was glad it turned out well.

"It was a late call to be honest (to give Siraj the new ball). Was thinking of giving Washy. I obviously have thought about the things we can do on the field," he said.

He further said about Siraj: "Last year he had a tough year. Lot of people went quite hard at him. This time around he worked hard, he was really determined. He's seeing the result now and we want him to continue."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage