Virat Kohli gifts signed bat to retiring Shakib Al Hasan in heartwarming gesture after Kanpur Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Virat Kohli meets Shakib Al Hasan after the Kanpur Test.

Indian icon Virat Kohli gifted one of his signed bats to Bangladesh great Shakib Al Hasan, who is set to retire from Test cricket. Shakib expressed his desire to retire after the home series against South Africa, but if it do not work, the India series was his last in the format.

As a token of appreciation, Kohli gifted a bat to the Bangladesh star after the second Test in Kanpur was completed. The teams shaked hands with each other as per the customs, while Kohli had a gift for his counterpart. The pictures of the same are going viral on social media.

Watch the Video here:

India defeated Bangladesh to register a sensational 2-0 sweep

The Indians were sensational in the rain-curtailed second Test in Kanpur. Despite rain and ground conditions spoiling two and a half days of cricketing action, the Men in Blue churned out a result through their ultra-aggressive batting and disciplined bowling.

They came to bat in the second session on Day 4 after bowling Bangladesh out for 233. The all-guns blazing approach saw the Men in Blue rack up 285/9 in just 34.4 overs with several world records tumbling en route to this carnage. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the torchbearer in the first innings as he made 72. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli also scored 68 and 47, respectively. Interestingly, Kohli was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan as he cleaned up the Indian icon.

The Indians declared on 285/9 and then had a tall task to bowl Bangladesh out and score whatever target was asked in little over a day. The hosts managed to do that and led by the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, bowled the visitors out for 146.

Having been asked to chase only 95, Jaiswal yet again led the charge as he made 51 from 45 deliveries to help India register a seven-wicket win and take the match and series home.