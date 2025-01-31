Virat Kohli fan comes straight from doctor's clinic to watch him bat, says 'bhagwan hai wo mere liye'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AND PTI Virat Kohli fan came to watch him bat straight from doctor's clinic

Virat Kohli's aura was yet again on display as fans flocked to the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the second day of the match between Delhi and Railways. He was expected to bat today but much to the disappointment of fans, the former India skipper was dismissed only for six runs by fast bowler Himanshu Sangwan. However, in the lead-up to the start of play, the fans were excited to watch him bat with one of them even coming straight from the doctor's clinic to witness his favourite player's game.

India TV Sports Editor Samip Rajguru reached Arun Jaitley Stadium to interact with fans ahead of the start of the second day's play and found one of them coming to watch the 36-year-old cricketer as a patient. He had come with one of his family members from Sonipat, Haryana and had left home as early as 5 AM in the morning before his health deteriorated. He went to the doctor and took an injection before arriving at the stadium.

When asked about Virat Kohli, the fan said that the former India skipper is like God to him. "We left home early in the morning and I was having stomach ache. At one stage, I felt like going back home but then it's Virat Kohli. It is once in a lifetime experience to watch him bat. I prioritise at the level where I prioritise god. He is god for me," the fan said.

His family member also revealed that they had come to the stadium after taking multiple injections. "2-2 injections lagva ke aaye hai Kohli ko dekhne ke liye (We have come to watch Kohli after taking injections on both hands)," the family member said. Unfortunately, Kohli couldn't do much with the bat after all the hype and the fans will be hoping for him to put up a better show in the second innings.