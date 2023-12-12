Virat Kohli emerges as 'Most searched cricketer' in Google's 25-year-old history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli.

Indian icon Virat Kohli's fanbase has no boundaries. The legendary batter's charisma is hard to go past and he has been among the favourite athletes in the sporting world. People across the globe admire the maestro batter and love to keep tracking him. As a result, Kohli has added another historical feat to his name.

As search engine, Google announced the most searched things in its 25-year-old history, Kohli's name was on top of the list. From sport to athlete to cricketer, Google released a video to announce the most searched things in its history.

Watch the Video here:

Football and Ronaldo most searched sport and athlete

There is nothing hidden about the world's love for football too. The sport has billions of fans and devotees across the world and there is no surprise that it is the most searched sport in Google's history. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-searched footballer in the search engine's history as he is above another legend - Lionel Messi.

Kohli was recently seen in the ODI World Cup 2023, where he helped India finish as runners-up in the tournament. Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's massive record of 49 centuries in the ODI format when he struck a ton in the semifinal against New Zealand.

What India searched in 2023

Google also released the list of most searched topics in 2023. Talking about the sports category, the Indian Premier League is the most searched topic of 2023 in India. The cash-rich league leapfrogs the Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup too in searches. The Women's Premier League is the fourth most-searched topic, while the Asian Games stands in fifth.

Top 10 most searched things in India in 2023:

Indian Premier League

Cricket World Cup

Asia Cup

Women's Premier League

Asian Games

Indian Super League

Pakistan Super League

The Ashes

Women's Cricket World Cup

SA20

