Virat Kohli bows down to Ravichandran Ashwin for levelling Shane Warne's record in Chennai Test | WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli is always a live wire on the field and nothing changed in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. Even as India dominated the opposition in both innings with the ball, Kohli remained the highlight with his antics as he was also seen doing a naagin dance during Bangladesh's innings. However, on the fourth day of the Test on Sunday (September 22), Kohli won hearts with a kind gesture towards his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, playing at his home ground, was the star of the match for India. He scored his sixth Test century first to revive India's innings from 144/6 and then picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings to level Shane Warne's heroics in the longest format of the game. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was Ashwin's fifth scalp in the second innings as he registered his 37th five-wicket haul in Tests to equal Warne's career record.

As soon as he achieved this feat, Virat Kohli bowed down to Ashwin to congratulate him on the success. It was a kind gesture from the 35-year-old who didn't have a great game with the bat. Kohli played only his second Test of 2024 but could only muster 23 runs across two innings.

Ashwin, on expected lines, won the Player of the Match award for scoring a century and picking up a fifer in the Test match and skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for him. "Every time we look up to him, he's always there for us whether with the bat or ball. I don't know if I speak here, it'll be enough of what he does for this team.

"Every time we see him come out and do the job, it's always so brilliant. He's never out of the game. The last competitive cricket he played was IPL and then he had some fun playing TNPL. We watched him bat up the order and that's what helped him as well to bat the way he did," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.