'Continue inspiring': Sachin Tendulkar wishes Virat Kohli on 32nd birthday

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT India batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Virat Kohli on his 32nd birthday.

Former Indian cricketer and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish team India captain Virat Kohli on his 32nd birthday. Kohli and Tendulkar played together for India during the latter's final years in international cricket, and also lifted the 2011 World Cup.

When Tendulkar retired in 2013, Virat Kohli took his no.4 position in the Test team.

Tendulkar wrote, "Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season. Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead."

Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, has so far represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is, scoring 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs, respectively.

In ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, the Indian skipper holds the numero uno spot. In Tests, he is ranked second while in T20Is he is placed at the ninth spot.

"2011 World Cup-winner, 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in international cricket, most Test wins as Indian captain, leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's). Wishing Team India captain Virat Kohli a very happy birthday," BCCI wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday. 👏🎂



Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020

Virat Kohli is currently with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, where he leads the side. The team has qualified for the playoff stage and will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator match on Friday.

